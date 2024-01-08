Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN)’s stock price has soared by 0.44 in relation to previous closing price of 29.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that ImmunoGen (IMGN) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) is $29.34, which is -$0.31 below the current market price. The public float for IMGN is 272.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMGN on January 08, 2024 was 7.96M shares.

IMGN’s Market Performance

IMGN’s stock has seen a -0.20% decrease for the week, with a 1.51% rise in the past month and a 89.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.89% for Immunogen, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for IMGN’s stock, with a 87.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $31 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IMGN Trading at 33.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.66%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +652.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.62. In addition, Immunogen, Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGN starting from Lentini Renee, who sale 6,548 shares at the price of $29.74 back on Dec 26. After this action, Lentini Renee now owns 8,452 shares of Immunogen, Inc., valued at $194,738 using the latest closing price.

Wingrove Theresa, the SVP OF REGULATORY AFFAIRS of Immunogen, Inc., sale 117,445 shares at $29.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Wingrove Theresa is holding 2,811 shares at $3,452,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.06 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunogen, Inc. stands at -204.93. The total capital return value is set at -75.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -19.88, with -12.45 for asset returns.

Based on Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.