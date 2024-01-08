IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IGMS is 0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IGMS is 20.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IGMS on January 08, 2024 was 342.82K shares.

IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS)’s stock price has increased by 14.37 compared to its previous closing price of 8.84. However, the company has seen a 15.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. PST in San Francisco.

IGMS’s Market Performance

IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) has experienced a 15.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 57.23% rise in the past month, and a 57.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.60% for IGMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.14% for IGMS’s stock, with a 14.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGMS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IGMS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IGMS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IGMS Trading at 63.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares surge +56.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGMS rose by +15.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, IGM Biosciences Inc saw 21.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IGMS starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who purchase 288,007 shares at the price of $6.55 back on Dec 15. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 3,390,323 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc, valued at $1,887,531 using the latest closing price.

BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, the Director of IGM Biosciences Inc, purchase 157,370 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP is holding 3,123,585 shares at $1,023,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IGMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21324.23 for the present operating margin

-891.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for IGM Biosciences Inc stands at -20683.07. The total capital return value is set at -75.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.57. Equity return is now at value -81.88, with -46.94 for asset returns.

Based on IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS), the company’s capital structure generated 14.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.54. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 110.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.