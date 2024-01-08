Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) is 8.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) is $13.45, which is $0.45 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On January 08, 2024, HBAN’s average trading volume was 16.08M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HBAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has increased by 2.12 when compared to last closing price of 12.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-05 that JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc. kick off earnings this coming Friday as Wall Street’s largest banks wrap up a tough year with their fourth-quarter results.

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN’s stock has risen by 1.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.68% and a quarterly rise of 29.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.90% for HBAN’s stock, with a 18.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $15 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

HBAN Trading at 14.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.58. In addition, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. saw 2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Houston Helga, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $10.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, Houston Helga now owns 592,764 shares of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., valued at $30,181 using the latest closing price.

Houston Helga, the Senior Exec. V. P. of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., sale 4,300 shares at $10.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Houston Helga is holding 595,514 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.