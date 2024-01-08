Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS)’s stock price has soared by 5.35 in relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ: HSCS ) stock is rising higher on Wednesday without any clear news from the maker of cardiovascular diagnostic devices. There have been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that explain why HSCS stock is rising higher today.

Is It Worth Investing in Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HSCS is at 3.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HSCS is 8.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.41% of that float. The average trading volume for HSCS on January 08, 2024 was 8.74M shares.

HSCS’s Market Performance

The stock of Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) has seen a -4.89% decrease in the past week, with a -15.79% drop in the past month, and a -55.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.35% for HSCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.15% for HSCS’s stock, with a -75.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSCS Trading at -13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares sank -7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSCS fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1669. In addition, Heart Test Laboratories Inc saw -2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118698.33 for the present operating margin

-476.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heart Test Laboratories Inc stands at -123384.27. Equity return is now at value -519.34, with -170.60 for asset returns.

Based on Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS), the company’s capital structure generated 679.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.17. Total debt to assets is 47.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 304.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.