Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.92 in comparison to its previous close of 1.56, however, the company has experienced a -13.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-24 that Ginkgo Bioworks is a cell programming specialist that has partnered with many big companies. It is in a very early stage, but has a lot of promising opportunities in the long run.

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DNA is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for DNA is 1.32B and currently, short sellers hold a 18.08% of that float. On January 08, 2024, DNA’s average trading volume was 19.44M shares.

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA’s stock has seen a -13.56% decrease for the week, with a 17.69% rise in the past month and a -11.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.59% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.50% for DNA’s stock, with a -7.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DNA Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +17.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA fell by -13.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5970. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc saw -9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Jan 04. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 3,894,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, valued at $155,500 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Jason R, the of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $1.54 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Kelly Jason R is holding 3,994,680 shares at $154,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.56 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stands at -440.63. The total capital return value is set at -114.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.49. Equity return is now at value -63.83, with -44.02 for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.31. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.