Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FTFT is 10.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.74% of that float. On January 08, 2024, the average trading volume of FTFT was 108.74K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FTFT) stock’s latest price update

Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT)’s stock price has plunge by -21.98relation to previous closing price of 1.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -30.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2022-09-08 that A subsidiary of a blockchain application technology developer is moving forward in its acquisition bid for a Korean financial services firm that provides online brokerage services, IPOs and other related services. Future FinTech Hong Kong Limited (FTFT HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Future FinTech Group Inc.

FTFT’s Market Performance

Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) has experienced a -30.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 53.66% rise in the past month, and a 33.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.26% for FTFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.42% for FTFT’s stock, with a 18.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FTFT Trading at 45.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.05%, as shares surge +30.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTFT fell by -30.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2685. In addition, Future FinTech Group Inc saw -22.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FTFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.06 for the present operating margin

+21.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Future FinTech Group Inc stands at -57.06. The total capital return value is set at -18.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.25. Equity return is now at value -17.63, with -14.81 for asset returns.

Based on Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 5.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.