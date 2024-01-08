Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FCEL is 3.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FCEL is 450.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCEL on January 08, 2024 was 13.44M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FCEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) has plunged by -5.41 when compared to previous closing price of 1.48, but the company has seen a -16.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that In the dynamic theater of renewable energies, green hydrogen is grabbing headlines, dazzling investors and policymakers alike. Consequently, green hydrogen stocks are becoming the buzzwords in investment circles, resonating in both profit potential and planetary promise.

FCEL’s Market Performance

FCEL’s stock has fallen by -16.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.38% and a quarterly rise of 14.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.90% for Fuelcell Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.82% for FCEL’s stock, with a -22.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCEL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FCEL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FCEL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FCEL Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL fell by -16.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4965. In addition, Fuelcell Energy Inc saw -12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.36 for the present operating margin

-6.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fuelcell Energy Inc stands at -87.17. The total capital return value is set at -15.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.79. Equity return is now at value -14.47, with -11.35 for asset returns.

Based on Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 17.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.81. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.