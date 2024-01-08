Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FITB is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FITB is $35.67, which is $0.27 above the current price. The public float for FITB is 677.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FITB on January 08, 2024 was 5.49M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FITB) stock’s latest price update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.85 in comparison to its previous close of 34.42, however, the company has experienced a 1.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-29 that Some companies have strong track records of increasing their dividend payments. Investors can turn their dividend checks into more shares, which bring more dividend payments.

FITB’s Market Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has seen a 1.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.57% gain in the past month and a 45.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for FITB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.39% for FITB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.48% for the last 200 days.

FITB Trading at 21.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +16.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.85. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw 2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Daniels C. Bryan, who purchase 64,500 shares at the price of $23.31 back on Oct 30. After this action, Daniels C. Bryan now owns 325,278 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $1,503,495 using the latest closing price.

Bayh Evan, the Director of Fifth Third Bancorp, purchase 5,000 shares at $24.82 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Bayh Evan is holding 73,700 shares at $124,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.76. Equity return is now at value 15.35, with 1.22 for asset returns.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), the company’s capital structure generated 86.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.49. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.