Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for FARM is also noteworthy at 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FARM is $6.00, which is $2.88 above than the current price. The public float for FARM is 16.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume of FARM on January 08, 2024 was 64.27K shares.

FARM stock's latest price update

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM)’s stock price has increased by 8.92 compared to its previous closing price of 2.86. However, the company has seen a -1.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Farmer Brothers (FARM) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

FARM’s Market Performance

FARM’s stock has fallen by -1.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly rise of 31.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.46% for Farmer Bros. Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.96% for FARM’s stock, with a 13.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FARM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FARM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FARM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on September 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FARM Trading at 9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FARM fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Farmer Bros. Co. saw 1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FARM starting from PACE DAVID, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.62 back on Nov 17. After this action, PACE DAVID now owns 41,252 shares of Farmer Bros. Co., valued at $26,170 using the latest closing price.

PACE DAVID, the Director of Farmer Bros. Co., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that PACE DAVID is holding 31,252 shares at $25,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.27 for the present operating margin

+34.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmer Bros. Co. stands at -10.01. The total capital return value is set at -15.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.13. Equity return is now at value -64.15, with -16.70 for asset returns.

Based on Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM), the company’s capital structure generated 127.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.08. Total debt to assets is 17.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.