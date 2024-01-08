Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Portage Biotech Inc’s (PRTG) Stock

The stock of Portage Biotech Inc (PRTG) has gone down by -32.72% for the week, with a -12.10% drop in the past month and a -43.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.30% for PRTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.17% for PRTG’s stock, with a -57.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Portage Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: PRTG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 103.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRTG is 8.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRTG on January 08, 2024 was 33.96K shares.

PRTG) stock’s latest price update

Portage Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: PRTG)’s stock price has decreased by -19.26 compared to its previous closing price of 1.35. However, the company has seen a -32.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing novel multi-targeted therapies for use as single agents and in combination, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in a panel discussion at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 10:20 – 10:50 AM ET in New York, NY.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTG stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PRTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRTG in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $26 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PRTG Trading at -27.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.05%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTG fell by -32.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3440. In addition, Portage Biotech Inc saw -40.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTG

The total capital return value is set at -13.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -106.07. Equity return is now at value -91.84, with -72.34 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Portage Biotech Inc (PRTG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.