Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s (ESPR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has gone down by -17.21% for the week, with a 63.46% rise in the past month and a 165.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.22% for ESPR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.81% for ESPR’s stock, with a 81.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESPR is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is $8.19, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for ESPR is 112.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.17% of that float. On January 08, 2024, ESPR’s average trading volume was 4.60M shares.

ESPR) stock’s latest price update

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.63 in comparison to its previous close of 2.31, however, the company has experienced a -17.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Daiichi Sankyo amends its existing collaboration with Esperion (ESPR), including the resolution of a commercial dispute over milestone payments. This amendment is valued at $125 million.

ESPR Trading at 69.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.58%, as shares surge +70.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +213.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR fell by -17.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Warren Eric, who sale 742 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Sep 20. After this action, Warren Eric now owns 68,318 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $924 using the latest closing price.

Warren Eric, the Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 243 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Warren Eric is holding 69,060 shares at $344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.83 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -309.58. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.