Energy Transfer LP (ET) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)’s stock price has plunge by 0.58relation to previous closing price of 13.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $13.87, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Right Now?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ET is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ET is $17.69, which is $3.74 above the current price. The public float for ET is 2.88B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ET on January 08, 2024 was 14.02M shares.

ET’s Market Performance

ET’s stock has seen a 1.31% increase for the week, with a 1.38% rise in the past month and a 4.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for Energy Transfer LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.00% for ET’s stock, with a 6.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ET Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.70. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from MCCREA MARSHALL S III, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $13.19 back on Dec 12. After this action, MCCREA MARSHALL S III now owns 7,272,754 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $659,500 using the latest closing price.

Mason Thomas P, the EVP & Pres. LNG of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 8,000 shares at $13.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Mason Thomas P is holding 1,715,720 shares at $105,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 148.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 46.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.