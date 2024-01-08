Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.37 in relation to its previous close of 19.39. However, the company has experienced a 36.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-05 that WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. PT (5:15 p.m. ET).

Is It Worth Investing in Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DYN is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DYN is 31.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 30.94% of that float. The average trading volume for DYN on January 08, 2024 was 1.20M shares.

DYN’s Market Performance

DYN’s stock has seen a 36.47% increase for the week, with a 53.77% rise in the past month and a 90.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.29% for Dyne Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.00% for DYN stock, with a simple moving average of 65.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $27 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DYN Trading at 68.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.70%, as shares surge +57.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +158.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN rose by +36.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.97. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc saw 35.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYN starting from Brumm Joshua T, who sale 218,536 shares at the price of $18.51 back on Jan 04. After this action, Brumm Joshua T now owns 584,971 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,045,958 using the latest closing price.

Beskrovnaya Oxana, the Chief Scientific Officer of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, sale 42,453 shares at $18.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Beskrovnaya Oxana is holding 156,806 shares at $769,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -50.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.79. Equity return is now at value -103.60, with -82.44 for asset returns.

Based on Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.78. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.