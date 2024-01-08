Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DOGZ is 1.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOGZ on January 08, 2024 was 67.73K shares.

DOGZ) stock’s latest price update

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -51.39 in relation to its previous close of 9.01. However, the company has experienced a -17.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2022-05-06 that It’s a crazy ride right now, but for those of you looking for some high-risk, high-reward prospects, these penny stocks should fit the bill. The post 6 A-Rated Penny Stocks to Buy In May appeared first on InvestorPlace.

DOGZ’s Market Performance

Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has seen a -17.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 53.15% gain in the past month and a -50.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 55.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.71% for DOGZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.27% for DOGZ stock, with a simple moving average of -62.13% for the last 200 days.

DOGZ Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 55.78%, as shares surge +49.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ fell by -17.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Dogness (International) Corp saw -13.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOGZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.30 for the present operating margin

+20.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dogness (International) Corp stands at -40.95. The total capital return value is set at -9.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.89. Equity return is now at value -8.75, with -7.25 for asset returns.

Based on Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ), the company’s capital structure generated 24.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.40. Total debt to assets is 18.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.