Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has surged by 3.42 when compared to previous closing price of 39.20, but the company has seen a -0.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2024-01-07 that Albertsons, KB Home, and UnitedHealth will also report earnings. Investors will be watching Thursday’s inflation data for clues as to when the Fed might start cutting interest rates.

Is It Worth Investing in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Right Now?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is $52.65, which is $12.11 above the current market price. The public float for DAL is 641.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAL on January 08, 2024 was 10.11M shares.

DAL’s Market Performance

DAL’s stock has seen a -0.22% decrease for the week, with a 7.79% rise in the past month and a 11.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for Delta Air Lines, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.25% for DAL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DAL Trading at 9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.72. In addition, Delta Air Lines, Inc. saw 0.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Taylor David S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $30.75 back on Oct 27. After this action, Taylor David S now owns 27,470 shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc., valued at $307,500 using the latest closing price.

Smith Joanne D, the EVP & Chief People Officer of Delta Air Lines, Inc., sale 3,030 shares at $33.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Smith Joanne D is holding 95,362 shares at $100,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines, Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 49.22, with 4.66 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.30. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.