Crexendo Inc’s (CXDO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Crexendo Inc (CXDO) has gone down by -2.69% for the week, with a 34.96% rise in the past month and a 139.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.90% for CXDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.89% for CXDO stock, with a simple moving average of 130.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CXDO is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CXDO is $5.00, which is $0.29 above the current market price. The public float for CXDO is 9.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume for CXDO on January 08, 2024 was 119.47K shares.

CXDO) stock’s latest price update

Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.22 in relation to its previous close of 4.24. However, the company has experienced a -2.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Does Crexendo (CXDO) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXDO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CXDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXDO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CXDO Trading at 58.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.71%, as shares surge +47.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +167.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXDO fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Crexendo Inc saw -2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXDO starting from Brinton Jon, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Dec 12. After this action, Brinton Jon now owns 89,406 shares of Crexendo Inc, valued at $6,050 using the latest closing price.

Brinton Jon, the Chief Revenue Officer of Crexendo Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brinton Jon is holding 87,406 shares at $4,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.41 for the present operating margin

+58.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crexendo Inc stands at -94.30. The total capital return value is set at -8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.64. Equity return is now at value -60.09, with -50.16 for asset returns.

Based on Crexendo Inc (CXDO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.62. Total debt to assets is 7.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crexendo Inc (CXDO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.