Conagra Brands Inc’s (CAG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has seen a -1.26% decrease in the past week, with a -1.91% drop in the past month, and a 8.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for CAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.33% for CAG stock, with a simple moving average of -11.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) is above average at 13.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is $29.73, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for CAG is 475.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CAG on January 08, 2024 was 4.57M shares.

CAG) stock’s latest price update

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.78 in relation to its previous close of 28.72. However, the company has experienced a -1.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-06 that This article is part of our monthly series where we highlight five large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying companies offering large discounts to their historical norms. We go over our filtering process to select just five conservative DGI stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. In addition to the primary list that yields just over 3%, we present two other groups of five DGI stocks each, with the goal of moderate to high yields.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $31 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CAG Trading at -0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.12. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from LENNY RICHARD H, who purchase 9,238 shares at the price of $27.31 back on Oct 09. After this action, LENNY RICHARD H now owns 165,205 shares of Conagra Brands Inc, valued at $252,290 using the latest closing price.

McGough Thomas M, the EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc, sale 75,522 shares at $33.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that McGough Thomas M is holding 157,125 shares at $2,497,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.26 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc stands at +5.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 11.15, with 4.42 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.01. Total debt to assets is 42.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.