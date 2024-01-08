Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for COIN is also noteworthy at 3.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for COIN is 168.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.52% of that float. The average trading volume of COIN on January 08, 2024 was 11.67M shares.

COIN) stock’s latest price update

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.04relation to previous closing price of 155.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2024-01-07 that Coinbase plans to purchase a Cyprus-based company to offer cryptocurrency-linked derivatives in the European Union. America’s largest crypto firm announced the plans on its blog Friday (Jan. 5), saying the agreement with the unidentified company would give it access to a MiFID (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive) license.

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN’s stock has fallen by -17.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.83% and a quarterly rise of 106.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.60% for Coinbase Global Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for COIN stock, with a simple moving average of 81.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $200 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

COIN Trading at 25.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares surge +14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -17.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.43. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc saw -11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, who sale 97,836 shares at the price of $152.28 back on Jan 03. After this action, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III now owns 397,416 shares of Coinbase Global Inc, valued at $14,898,096 using the latest closing price.

Andreessen Marc L, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc, sale 33,992 shares at $163.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Andreessen Marc L is holding 0 shares at $5,571,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -12.74, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.