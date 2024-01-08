Coffee Holding Co Inc (JVA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Coffee Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) has increased by 8.99 when compared to last closing price of 0.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-08-31 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Coffee Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Coffee Holding Co Inc (JVA) by analysts is $7.00, which is $6.03 above the current market price. The public float for JVA is 5.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On January 08, 2024, the average trading volume of JVA was 30.10K shares.

JVA’s Market Performance

The stock of Coffee Holding Co Inc (JVA) has seen a 4.50% increase in the past week, with a 22.82% rise in the past month, and a 19.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for JVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.76% for JVA stock, with a simple moving average of -23.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JVA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for JVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JVA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on January 31, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

JVA Trading at 18.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +21.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JVA rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8764. In addition, Coffee Holding Co Inc saw 6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.76 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coffee Holding Co Inc stands at -5.70. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.42. Equity return is now at value -18.31, with -11.54 for asset returns.

Based on Coffee Holding Co Inc (JVA), the company’s capital structure generated 50.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.62. Total debt to assets is 29.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coffee Holding Co Inc (JVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.