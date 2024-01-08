Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coca-Cola Co (KO) by analysts is $65.01, which is $5.34 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On January 08, 2024, the average trading volume of KO was 15.60M shares.

KO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has plunged by -0.15 when compared to previous closing price of 59.76, but the company has seen a 1.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-07 that Coca-Cola has increased its yearly dividend for 61 consecutive years. The network effect helps Visa acquire new cardholders and merchants.

KO’s Market Performance

Coca-Cola Co (KO) has experienced a 1.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.72% rise in the past month, and a 13.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for KO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.29% for KO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $64 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KO Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.97. In addition, Coca-Cola Co saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Quincey James, who sale 92,028 shares at the price of $59.06 back on Dec 18. After this action, Quincey James now owns 442,546 shares of Coca-Cola Co, valued at $5,435,376 using the latest closing price.

Braun Henrique, the Senior Vice President of Coca-Cola Co, sale 52,696 shares at $56.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Braun Henrique is holding 26,272 shares at $3,002,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Co stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 43.85, with 11.34 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Co (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coca-Cola Co (KO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.