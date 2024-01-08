CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has jumped by 1.34 compared to previous close of 11.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2024-01-02 that Scott Wine, CNH Industrial CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk what’s ahead for the agriculture industry in 2024 and how the company expects to perform.

Is It Worth Investing in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) Right Now?

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNHI is 1.67.

The public float for CNHI is 895.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNHI on January 08, 2024 was 12.87M shares.

CNHI’s Market Performance

The stock of CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) has seen a -0.17% decrease in the past week, with a 10.04% rise in the past month, and a 3.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for CNHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.44% for CNHI’s stock, with a -7.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNHI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CNHI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CNHI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CNHI Trading at 9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.71. In addition, CNH Industrial NV saw -0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Equity return is now at value 32.74, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.