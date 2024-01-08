Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) has surged by 0.61 when compared to previous closing price of 16.40, but the company has seen a -1.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that We have screened bargain stocks KT, PK, CVE, FHN and NOAH based on the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, which offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Right Now?

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVE is 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CVE is $31.98, which is $7.25 above the current price. The public float for CVE is 1.34B and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVE on January 08, 2024 was 9.20M shares.

CVE’s Market Performance

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has seen a -1.02% decrease in the past week, with a -1.20% drop in the past month, and a -13.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for CVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.05% for CVE stock, with a simple moving average of -8.36% for the last 200 days.

CVE Trading at -6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.52. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc saw -0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc stands at +9.64. The total capital return value is set at 26.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 14.85, with 7.67 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 42.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.69. Total debt to assets is 20.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.