Canoo Inc (GOEV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GOEV is 647.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOEV on January 08, 2024 was 29.22M shares.

GOEV) stock’s latest price update

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.62 in comparison to its previous close of 0.21, however, the company has experienced a -9.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-05 that Shares of Canoo Inc. continued dropping into record-low territory Friday, even after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recommended investing in the electric-vehicle maker, which he says has a “golden opportunity” to benefit in the current last-mile delivery market.

GOEV’s Market Performance

GOEV’s stock has fallen by -9.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.10% and a quarterly drop of -46.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.02% for Canoo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.45% for GOEV’s stock, with a -51.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

GOEV Trading at -11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares sank -11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV fell by -9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2451. In addition, Canoo Inc saw -7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from Ruiz Hector M., who sale 3,444 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Jan 04. After this action, Ruiz Hector M. now owns 284,100 shares of Canoo Inc, valued at $792 using the latest closing price.

Ruiz Hector M., the GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY of Canoo Inc, sale 912 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Ruiz Hector M. is holding 287,544 shares at $228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

The total capital return value is set at -151.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.09. Equity return is now at value -179.81, with -72.27 for asset returns.

Based on Canoo Inc (GOEV), the company’s capital structure generated 31.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.69. Total debt to assets is 14.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 425.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canoo Inc (GOEV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.