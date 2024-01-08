C3.ai Inc (AI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI)’s stock price has dropped by -2.26 in relation to previous closing price of 27.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-05 that In the tech world, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a game changer, driving innovations and reshaping industries. The excitement around this technology has led to predictions of a massive AI industry, capturing the interest of investors.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for AI is 102.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 35.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AI on January 08, 2024 was 8.86M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

AI stock saw a decrease of -9.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.28% and a quarterly a decrease of 12.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.82% for C3.ai Inc (AI).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.58% for AI’s stock, with a -7.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $40 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AI Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.08. In addition, C3.ai Inc saw -5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from Parkkinen Juho, who sale 407 shares at the price of $28.80 back on Dec 26. After this action, Parkkinen Juho now owns 295,815 shares of C3.ai Inc, valued at $11,722 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc, sale 685 shares at $32.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 296,222 shares at $22,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.88 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc stands at -100.77. The total capital return value is set at -29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.11. Equity return is now at value -28.13, with -24.15 for asset returns.

Based on C3.ai Inc (AI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.09. Total debt to assets is 3.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, C3.ai Inc (AI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.