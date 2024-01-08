Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BSX is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BSX is $62.95, which is $4.79 above the current price. The public float for BSX is 1.46B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSX on January 08, 2024 was 7.25M shares.

The stock of Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) has decreased by -0.02 when compared to last closing price of 58.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Within APAC, Boston Scientific (BSX) is registering strong growth in Japan and China.

BSX’s Market Performance

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) has experienced a 3.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.98% rise in the past month, and a 12.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for BSX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for BSX’s stock, with a 10.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $59 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BSX Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.27. In addition, Boston Scientific Corp. saw 0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Mirviss Jeffrey B., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $58.40 back on Jan 04. After this action, Mirviss Jeffrey B. now owns 56,588 shares of Boston Scientific Corp., valued at $876,002 using the latest closing price.

Mirviss Jeffrey B., the EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent of Boston Scientific Corp., sale 11,931 shares at $57.82 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Mirviss Jeffrey B. is holding 56,588 shares at $689,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+60.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corp. stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 6.72, with 3.72 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.56. Total debt to assets is 28.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.