Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stock Experiences -67.21% Monthly Change

The stock of Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has gone up by 0.71% for the week, with a -67.21% drop in the past month and a -54.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.83% for BLUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.06% for BLUE’s stock, with a -58.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLUE is $5.44, which is $4.02 above the current price. The public float for BLUE is 187.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLUE on January 08, 2024 was 10.15M shares.

BLUE) stock’s latest price update

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 1.45. However, the company has seen a 0.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that bluebird (BLUE) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

BLUE Trading at -52.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -70.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1985. In addition, Bluebird bio Inc saw 2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Krawtschuk Christopher, who sale 4,526 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Dec 06. After this action, Krawtschuk Christopher now owns 45,474 shares of Bluebird bio Inc, valued at $20,437 using the latest closing price.

Obenshain Andrew, the President and CEO of Bluebird bio Inc, sale 807 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Obenshain Andrew is holding 291,134 shares at $2,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10679.79 for the present operating margin

-319.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluebird bio Inc stands at -7411.12. The total capital return value is set at -81.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.47. Equity return is now at value -47.81, with -16.08 for asset returns.

Based on Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 50.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.