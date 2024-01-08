Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) has decreased by -6.77 when compared to last closing price of 3.84.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-05 that Over the festive season, as the world welcomed Christmas and New Year’s, conversations likely gravitated toward Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, as the popular digital currency has surged higher in recent months. Much like how Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends set the stage for engaging discussions earlier in the previous year surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI), the resurgence of Bitcoin and the allure of the broader cryptocurrency market continue to captivate investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for BTBT is 84.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTBT on January 08, 2024 was 6.88M shares.

BTBT’s Market Performance

The stock of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has seen a -29.67% decrease in the past week, with a 7.83% rise in the past month, and a 72.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.12% for BTBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.72% for BTBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 25.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.76%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT fell by -29.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, Bit Digital Inc saw -15.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.83 for the present operating margin

-49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc stands at -326.03. The total capital return value is set at -29.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.51. Equity return is now at value -61.95, with -58.48 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 87.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.