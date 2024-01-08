Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BPTH is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BPTH is $12.00, which is $11.45 above the current price. The public float for BPTH is 12.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPTH on January 08, 2024 was 2.74M shares.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH)’s stock price has plunge by 10.27relation to previous closing price of 0.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Will O’Connor – IR, Stern IR Peter Nielsen – President and CEO Anthony Price – SVP of Finance, Accounting and Administration Conference Call Participants Jonathan Aschoff – ROTH MKM Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Bio-Path Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

BPTH’s Market Performance

BPTH’s stock has risen by 13.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.21% and a quarterly rise of 53.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.63% for Bio-Path Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.49% for BPTH stock, with a simple moving average of -41.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BPTH Trading at 3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH rose by +13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4887. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc saw 19.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

The total capital return value is set at -69.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.52. Equity return is now at value -178.10, with -141.53 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.54. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.