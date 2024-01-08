Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BMR is 4.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BMR on January 08, 2024 was 32.85K shares.

BMR) stock’s latest price update

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: BMR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.02 in relation to its previous close of 1.69. However, the company has experienced a 32.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-26 that Penny stocks are frequently viewed as an exciting component of the financial landscape, primarily due to their low cost per share and considerable growth potential. These characteristics make penny stocks an appealing option for investors seeking high return prospects.

BMR’s Market Performance

BMR’s stock has risen by 32.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 50.39% and a quarterly rise of 4.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.19% for Beamr Imaging Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.20% for BMR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.21% for the last 200 days.

BMR Trading at 50.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.71%, as shares surge +55.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMR rose by +32.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3494. In addition, Beamr Imaging Ltd saw 31.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.01 for the present operating margin

+95.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beamr Imaging Ltd stands at -43.59. The total capital return value is set at -169.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -655.12. Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -16.08 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.