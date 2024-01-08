Banzai International Inc (BNZI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI)’s stock price has soared by 54.82 in relation to previous closing price of 1.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BNZI currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of BNZI on January 08, 2024 was 96.12K shares.

BNZI’s Market Performance

BNZI stock saw a decrease of 18.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -76.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -75.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.35% for Banzai International Inc (BNZI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.07% for BNZI’s stock, with a -74.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNZI Trading at -70.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.31%, as shares sank -76.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNZI rose by +18.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.44. In addition, Banzai International Inc saw 36.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNZI starting from Ward Mason, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Dec 21. After this action, Ward Mason now owns 30,170 shares of Banzai International Inc, valued at $18,135 using the latest closing price.

Davy Joseph P., the Chief Executive Officer of Banzai International Inc, purchase 2,898 shares at $3.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Davy Joseph P. is holding 2,898 shares at $9,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNZI

The total capital return value is set at -2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.60. Equity return is now at value -2.58, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Banzai International Inc (BNZI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banzai International Inc (BNZI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.