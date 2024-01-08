Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) has jumped by 1.86 compared to previous close of 33.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2024-01-07 that After staging an end-of-year rally anticipating interest rate cuts, the U.S. stock market has commenced 2024 on a losing streak, with most equities erasing short-term gains.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) is 9.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BAC is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) is $35.59, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for BAC is 7.90B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On January 08, 2024, BAC’s average trading volume was 46.59M shares.

BAC’s Market Performance

The stock of Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has seen a 1.62% increase in the past week, with a 12.59% rise in the past month, and a 32.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for BAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.91% for BAC’s stock, with a 18.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAC Trading at 14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.01. In addition, Bank Of America Corp. saw 2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, who purchase 5,398 shares at the price of $10.56 back on Dec 27. After this action, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ now owns 5,398 shares of Bank Of America Corp., valued at $57,023 using the latest closing price.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Bank Of America Corp., sale 900 shares at $9.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ is holding 0 shares at $8,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of America Corp. stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 10.96, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of America Corp. (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.