Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 3.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AULT is 69.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AULT on January 08, 2024 was 17.23M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AULT) stock’s latest price update

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Stocks are down on Thursday but it’s not due to any negative news that’s affecting the market today. Instead, it looks like stocks are simply taking a break from recent rallies that have sent shares higher.

AULT’s Market Performance

AULT’s stock has fallen by -16.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.32% and a quarterly drop of -71.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.87% for Ault Alliance Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.71% for AULT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -98.60% for the last 200 days.

AULT Trading at -21.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares sank -19.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT fell by -16.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0904. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc saw -11.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 178 shares at the price of $21.96 back on Nov 30. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 101,362 shares of Ault Alliance Inc, valued at $3,909 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance Inc, purchase 346,644 shares at $0.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 679,969 shares at $30,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.38 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc stands at -135.35. The total capital return value is set at -9.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.42. Equity return is now at value -122.24, with -50.57 for asset returns.

Based on Ault Alliance Inc (AULT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.63. Total debt to assets is 27.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.