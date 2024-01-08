Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN)’s stock price has plunge by -16.99relation to previous closing price of 2.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2024-01-05 that Arena Group Holdings Inc., the media company that runs Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, said Friday that interim Chief Executive Manoj Bhargava had resigned to steer clear of potential conflicts, and that it had missed some payments and tapped a consulting firm to help shore up its finances.

Is It Worth Investing in Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AREN is at 0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for AREN is 9.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume for AREN on January 08, 2024 was 95.03K shares.

AREN’s Market Performance

AREN stock saw a decrease of -5.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.52% for Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.35% for AREN stock, with a simple moving average of -43.34% for the last 200 days.

AREN Trading at -27.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.04%, as shares sank -26.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREN fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Arena Group Holdings Inc saw -9.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREN starting from Sims Todd D., who sale 52,267 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Dec 01. After this action, Sims Todd D. now owns 743 shares of Arena Group Holdings Inc, valued at $151,574 using the latest closing price.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., the 10% Owner of Arena Group Holdings Inc, sale 5,811,375 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that B. Riley Financial, Inc. is holding 0 shares at $16,852,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.