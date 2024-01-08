Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Stock Experiences -1.75% Monthly Change

In the past week, APLT stock has gone down by -27.42%, with a monthly decline of -1.75% and a quarterly surge of 1.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.93% for Applied Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.29% for APLT’s stock, with a 24.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for APLT is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for APLT is 54.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.94% of that float. The average trading volume of APLT on January 08, 2024 was 1.10M shares.

APLT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT)’s stock price has gone decline by -40.63 in comparison to its previous close of 3.79, however, the company has experienced a -27.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-05 that Applied Therapeutics shares plunged almost 35% after the biotechnology firm reported disappointing results from its Phase 3 heart disease trial. The company reported that its ARISE-HF trial of drug candidate AT-001 (caficrestat) in patients with diabetic cardiomyopathy (DbCM) at high risk of progressing to overt heart failure did not meet its primary endpoint of stabilization or improvement in cardiac functional capacity as measured by peak VO2.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

APLT Trading at -12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.23%, as shares sank -6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT fell by -27.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc saw -32.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Kanter Stacy J., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $2.18 back on Dec 01. After this action, Kanter Stacy J. now owns 63,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc, valued at $65,367 using the latest closing price.

Shendelman Shoshana, the President and CEO of Applied Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,968 shares at $1.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Shendelman Shoshana is holding 2,596,387 shares at $7,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

The total capital return value is set at -239.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -241.36. Equity return is now at value -682.16, with -189.48 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT), the company’s capital structure generated 33.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.02. Total debt to assets is 3.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.