Antero Resources Corp (AR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) has increased by 3.84 when compared to last closing price of 22.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that Antero Resources Corporation has removed hedges due to declining rig count. The market assumes oversupply will continue, creating a contrarian investment opportunity as the industry decreases supply. The risk of a colder-than-normal winter could lead to a spike in natural gas prices and company profits, but the market is not factoring in this possibility.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) is 8.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AR is 3.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Antero Resources Corp (AR) is $30.28, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for AR is 277.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% of that float. On January 08, 2024, AR’s average trading volume was 5.01M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

AR’s stock has seen a 1.40% increase for the week, with a 3.15% rise in the past month and a -5.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for Antero Resources Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.36% for AR’s stock, with a -4.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $27 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AR Trading at -5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.14. In addition, Antero Resources Corp saw 2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Pearce Sheri, who sale 3,460 shares at the price of $29.92 back on Nov 02. After this action, Pearce Sheri now owns 105,596 shares of Antero Resources Corp, valued at $103,523 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Michael N., the of Antero Resources Corp, sale 150,000 shares at $21.07 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Kennedy Michael N. is holding 941,832 shares at $3,160,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.86 for the present operating margin

+51.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corp stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 37.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.52. Equity return is now at value 13.44, with 6.24 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Resources Corp (AR), the company’s capital structure generated 68.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Antero Resources Corp (AR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.