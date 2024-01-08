Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of UiPath Inc (PATH)

The 36-month beta value for PATH is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PATH is 419.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.74% of that float. The average trading volume of PATH on January 08, 2024 was 8.89M shares.

The stock price of UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) has jumped by 0.18 compared to previous close of 22.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-07 that On Nov. 30, UiPath reported earnings that impressed investors. The company’s software has only seen a modest deceleration during this tight period.

PATH’s stock has fallen by -11.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.35% and a quarterly rise of 39.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for UiPath Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.59% for PATH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.54% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH fell by -11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.70. In addition, UiPath Inc saw -8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Brubaker Brad, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.62 back on Dec 18. After this action, Brubaker Brad now owns 587,608 shares of UiPath Inc, valued at $256,162 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Ashim, the Chief Financial Officer of UiPath Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $25.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Gupta Ashim is holding 1,063,754 shares at $1,025,940 based on the most recent closing price.

-30.69 for the present operating margin

+82.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for UiPath Inc stands at -31.02. The total capital return value is set at -16.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.63. Equity return is now at value -7.93, with -5.72 for asset returns.

Based on UiPath Inc (PATH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.20. Total debt to assets is 2.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

In summary, UiPath Inc (PATH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.