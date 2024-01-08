Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Toast Inc (TOST)

The 36-month beta value for TOST is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TOST is 356.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.99% of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on January 08, 2024 was 9.14M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TOST) stock’s latest price update

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.26 in comparison to its previous close of 17.52, however, the company has experienced a -6.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-07 that Toast’s stock has plummeted over 50% from its IPO, sparking a potential buying opportunity. This company simplifies restaurant management with a single, user-friendly solution for many different issues.

TOST’s Market Performance

Toast Inc (TOST) has experienced a -6.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.22% rise in the past month, and a 2.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for TOST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.23% for TOST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $18 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TOST Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +17.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.32. In addition, Toast Inc saw -2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Gomez Elena, who sale 11,650 shares at the price of $17.39 back on Jan 03. After this action, Gomez Elena now owns 170,314 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $202,605 using the latest closing price.

Narang Aman, the CEO of Toast Inc, sale 2,871 shares at $17.39 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Narang Aman is holding 1,156,538 shares at $49,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -27.25, with -17.29 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Toast Inc (TOST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.