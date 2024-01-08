Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)

The 36-month beta value for TLRY is also noteworthy at 2.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TLRY is $2.74, which is $0.46 above than the current price. The public float for TLRY is 729.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.16% of that float. The average trading volume of TLRY on January 08, 2024 was 16.61M shares.

The stock price of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) has dropped by -0.44 compared to previous close of 2.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-04 that There finally seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for the cannabis industry. It’s difficult to talk about the regulatory perspective.

TLRY’s Market Performance

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has seen a -5.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 22.25% gain in the past month and a 7.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.12% for TLRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.64% for TLRY’s stock, with a 5.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TLRY Trading at 19.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares surge +23.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc saw -0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.45 for the present operating margin

+8.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tilray Brands Inc stands at -231.64. The total capital return value is set at -4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.74. Equity return is now at value -36.70, with -29.03 for asset returns.

Based on Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.11. Total debt to assets is 13.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.