Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is above average at 246.99x. The 36-month beta value for PLTR is also noteworthy at 2.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 7 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PLTR is 1.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.95% of that float. The average trading volume of PLTR on January 08, 2024 was 61.11M shares.

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) has decreased by -1.66 when compared to last closing price of 16.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-07 that An uptick in high-profile cyberattacks means organizations are more focused than ever on protecting their systems and data. Palantir’s AI platform could be game-changing for its stock.

PLTR’s Market Performance

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has experienced a -9.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.68% drop in the past month, and a 1.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.30% for PLTR’s stock, with a 8.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PLTR Trading at -11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.37. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc saw -6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Schiff Alexandra W., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $16.11 back on Jan 03. After this action, Schiff Alexandra W. now owns 200,783 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc, valued at $64,440 using the latest closing price.

Moore Alexander D., the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc, sale 21,900 shares at $16.72 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Moore Alexander D. is holding 1,677,419 shares at $366,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value 5.28, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.