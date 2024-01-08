Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM) is above average at 3.97x. The 36-month beta value for ALTM is also noteworthy at 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALTM is 178.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of ALTM on January 08, 2024 was 79.88M shares.

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM)’s stock price has soared by 4.41 in relation to previous closing price of 6.81. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-02-10 that Altus Midstream: This Unconventional Midstream Play Has Great Long And Short-Term Potential

ALTM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.89% for ALTM’s stock, with a -65.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALTM Trading at -52.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.63% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTM rose by +4.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Arcadium Lithium plc saw 4.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTM

Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.