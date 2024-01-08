An In-Depth Look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) Stock Performance

In the past week, BITF stock has gone down by -18.07%, with a monthly gain of 39.49% and a quarterly surge of 169.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.36% for Bitfarms Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.08% for BITF’s stock, with a 92.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BITF is also noteworthy at 3.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BITF is 225.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.75% of that float. The average trading volume of BITF on January 08, 2024 was 21.87M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.17 compared to its previous closing price of 2.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-05 that Even with a relatively small portfolio allocation, penny stocks can have a big impact in terms of total portfolio returns. The reason is that when some of the hottest penny stocks surge, the rally is not limited to 20% or 30%.

Analysts’ Opinion of BITF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BITF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BITF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BITF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BITF Trading at 45.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.17%, as shares surge +38.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -18.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw -6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. The total capital return value is set at -9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.83. Equity return is now at value -22.86, with -17.73 for asset returns.

Based on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), the company’s capital structure generated 25.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.28. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.