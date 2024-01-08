American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AAL is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AAL is $14.71, which is $1.11 above the current price. The public float for AAL is 643.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAL on January 08, 2024 was 36.08M shares.

The stock price of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has jumped by 3.90 compared to previous close of 13.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-07 that American Airlines stock price has stagnated, down over 50% since 2020 despite the company’s rebounding operations. The company has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in terms of revenue and demand for air travel. The stock is currently undervalued with a forward P/E of 5.5x, providing a margin of safety for investors.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL’s stock has fallen by -2.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.58% and a quarterly rise of 5.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for American Airlines Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for AAL’s stock, with a -4.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $12 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AAL Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.93. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc saw -1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from Raja Vasu, who sale 7,545 shares at the price of $14.30 back on Dec 14. After this action, Raja Vasu now owns 321,608 shares of American Airlines Group Inc, valued at $107,894 using the latest closing price.

Raja Vasu, the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of American Airlines Group Inc, sale 5,121 shares at $12.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Raja Vasu is holding 334,049 shares at $62,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.