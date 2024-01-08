Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) has increased by 0.72 when compared to last closing price of 2.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 11:30 AM ET Company Participants Jean Jereissati – Chief Executive Officer Lucas Lira – Chief Financial, Investor Relations and Shared Services Officer Conference Call Participants Isabella Simonato – Bank of America Robert Ottenstein – Evercore Thiago Duarte – BTG Pactual Ben Theurer – Barclays Felipe Ucros – Scotiabank Alan Alanis – Santander Operator Good morning, good afternoon, and thank you for waiting. We would like to welcome everyone to Ambev’s Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) is above average at 14.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) is $16.44, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for ABEV is 15.74B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABEV on January 08, 2024 was 10.53M shares.

ABEV’s Market Performance

The stock of Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) has seen a -1.42% decrease in the past week, with a 2.15% rise in the past month, and a 17.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for ABEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for ABEV stock, with a simple moving average of 3.10% for the last 200 days.

ABEV Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Ambev S.A. ADR saw -0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. ADR stands at +18.14. The total capital return value is set at 18.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.05. Equity return is now at value 17.08, with 10.78 for asset returns.

Based on Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.40. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.