Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOOGL is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOOGL is $154.62, which is $18.89 above the current price. The public float for GOOGL is 5.89B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOGL on January 08, 2024 was 29.19M shares.

GOOGL) stock’s latest price update

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 136.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-07 that Looking back at the history of consumer technology, society evolved from compelling but cumbersome equipment to portable devices, which naturally necessitates a discussion about wearable technology stocks. Indeed, modern innovations translate to increasingly smaller, more convenient and ultimately smarter devices.

GOOGL’s Market Performance

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has seen a -3.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.62% gain in the past month and a 0.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for GOOGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.67% for GOOGL’s stock, with a 8.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOOGL Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOGL fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.93. In addition, Alphabet Inc saw -2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOGL starting from Pichai Sundar, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $140.11 back on Jan 03. After this action, Pichai Sundar now owns 2,422,691 shares of Alphabet Inc, valued at $3,152,459 using the latest closing price.

RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR, the Senior Vice President of Alphabet Inc, sale 16,088 shares at $139.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR is holding 52,440 shares at $2,237,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37. Equity return is now at value 25.33, with 17.68 for asset returns.

Based on Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.