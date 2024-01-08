Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.01 in relation to its previous close of 3.39. However, the company has experienced a -10.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Allogene (ALLO) decides to deprioritize two pivotal studies for the third-line treatment of certain lymphoma patients and start a new study to focus on the first-line treatment of the indication.

Is It Worth Investing in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) is $11.92, which is $9.01 above the current market price. The public float for ALLO is 105.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 31.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLO on January 08, 2024 was 2.47M shares.

ALLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has seen a -10.86% decrease in the past week, with a 15.67% rise in the past month, and a -7.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.32% for ALLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.69% for ALLO’s stock, with a -31.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLO Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares surge +13.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO fell by -10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc saw -9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from MESSEMER DEBORAH M., who sale 18,640 shares at the price of $2.70 back on Dec 18. After this action, MESSEMER DEBORAH M. now owns 62,456 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc, valued at $50,317 using the latest closing price.

Mayo Stephen, the Director of Allogene Therapeutics Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $4.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Mayo Stephen is holding 25,328 shares at $42,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138044.86 for the present operating margin

-6783.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allogene Therapeutics Inc stands at -136885.60. The total capital return value is set at -38.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -50.32, with -41.61 for asset returns.

Based on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 399.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.