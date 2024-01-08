Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Agilon Health Inc (AGL) has gone down by -31.13% for the week, with a -21.90% drop in the past month and a -52.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.19% for AGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.26% for AGL’s stock, with a -53.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AGL is 300.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.68% of that float. On January 08, 2024, the average trading volume of AGL was 3.22M shares.

AGL) stock’s latest price update

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -28.56 compared to its previous closing price of 12.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -31.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2024-01-05 that The provider of support services for primary care physicians anticipates medical margins for fiscal 2023 of between $340 million and $360 million, down from an earlier forecast of $455 million to $470 million.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AGL Trading at -33.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -22.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL fell by -31.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.25. In addition, Agilon Health Inc saw -31.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Schwaneke Jeffrey A., who purchase 22,300 shares at the price of $11.22 back on Nov 29. After this action, Schwaneke Jeffrey A. now owns 31,931 shares of Agilon Health Inc, valued at $250,206 using the latest closing price.

Shaker Benjamin, the Chief Markets Officer of Agilon Health Inc, sale 18,750 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Shaker Benjamin is holding 79,543 shares at $337,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+3.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilon Health Inc stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.59. Equity return is now at value -9.05, with -4.27 for asset returns.

Based on Agilon Health Inc (AGL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agilon Health Inc (AGL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.