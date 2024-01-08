Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA)’s stock price has plunge by 12.00relation to previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 35.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that Shares of autonomous driving specialist Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ: AEVA ) — which develops and manufactures next-generation sensing and perception systems — soared on a major win for the company. A top global automaker selected Aeva as its Tier 1 lidar (light detection and ranging) supplier for the former’s series production vehicle program.

Is It Worth Investing in Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AEVA is 114.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.61% of that float. On January 08, 2024, AEVA’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

AEVA’s Market Performance

The stock of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has seen a 35.31% increase in the past week, with a 103.64% rise in the past month, and a 62.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.65% for AEVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.36% for AEVA stock, with a simple moving average of 16.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AEVA Trading at 76.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.47%, as shares surge +99.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEVA rose by +35.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7828. In addition, Aeva Technologies Inc saw 47.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEVA starting from Zadesky Stephen Paul, who sale 43,604 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Nov 20. After this action, Zadesky Stephen Paul now owns 56,105 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc, valued at $24,553 using the latest closing price.

Sylebra Capital Ltd, the 10% Owner of Aeva Technologies Inc, purchase 24,795,027 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Sylebra Capital Ltd is holding 51,896,560 shares at $14,455,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3624.88 for the present operating margin

-101.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeva Technologies Inc stands at -3513.96. The total capital return value is set at -37.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.89. Equity return is now at value -48.06, with -45.02 for asset returns.

Based on Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.21. Total debt to assets is 2.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -22.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.