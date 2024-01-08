Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1092.90x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMD is $142.35, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.60B, and currently, shorts hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume for AMD on January 08, 2024 was 57.13M shares.

The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has jumped by 1.89 compared to previous close of 136.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-07 that AMD has caught or surpassed its peers under CEO Lisa Su. Su’s success took AMD stock to mega-cap status.

AMD’s Market Performance

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a -6.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 17.06% gain in the past month and a 34.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for AMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.75% for AMD’s stock, with a 26.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $165 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AMD Trading at 12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +18.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.64. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw -5.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from SMITH DARLA M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $125.69 back on Dec 07. After this action, SMITH DARLA M now owns 5,604 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $502,760 using the latest closing price.

Su Lisa T, the Chair, President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $117.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Su Lisa T is holding 3,347,640 shares at $8,829,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.38, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.12. Total debt to assets is 4.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.