Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) has surged by 8.51 when compared to previous closing price of 0.81, but the company has seen a 27.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Adaptimmune (ADAP) shares rise as GSK transfers IND for letetresgene autoluecel (lete-cel), which is being developed for treating synovial sarcoma and myxoid/round cell liposarcoma.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADAP is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) is $2.25, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for ADAP is 196.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. On January 08, 2024, ADAP’s average trading volume was 559.52K shares.

ADAP’s Market Performance

ADAP stock saw an increase of 27.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 56.86% and a quarterly increase of 22.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.27% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.92% for ADAP’s stock, with a 0.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAP stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for ADAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAP in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $3.60 based on the research report published on March 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ADAP Trading at 62.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.57%, as shares surge +56.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAP rose by +27.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5914. In addition, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR saw 10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADAP starting from Rawcliffe Adrian, who sale 2,403 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rawcliffe Adrian now owns 3,449 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR, valued at $1,874 using the latest closing price.

Lunger John, the Chief Patient Supply Officer of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR, sale 3,096 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Lunger John is holding 4,718 shares at $2,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-706.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR stands at -609.46. The total capital return value is set at -114.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.81. Equity return is now at value -94.53, with -30.28 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP), the company’s capital structure generated 28.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.99. Total debt to assets is 7.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.