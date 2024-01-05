Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZAPP is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZAPP is 20.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On January 05, 2024, ZAPP’s average trading volume was 923.16K shares.

ZAPP) stock’s latest price update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ZAPP)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.58 in comparison to its previous close of 0.29, however, the company has experienced a 16.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-07-26 that Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ: ZAPP), a producer of 2 wheel EV’s, has been granted European patents for two components of its i300 electric urban motorcycle. The Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fender are at the core of the i300’s innovative design, combining the performance of a motorbike with the convenience of a scooter.

ZAPP’s Market Performance

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) has experienced a 16.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.00% rise in the past month, and a -42.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.82% for ZAPP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.24% for ZAPP’s stock, with a -88.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZAPP Trading at 23.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares surge +24.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZAPP rose by +16.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2546. In addition, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd saw 19.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZAPP

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61. Equity return is now at value -0.61, with -0.58 for asset returns.

Based on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.